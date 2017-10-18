Letter: Skaha Bluffs development

Penticton and Area Cycling Association happy to have been included and heard in this planning

Skaha Bluffs development

The developers of The Bluffs at Skaha were approached early on in the process by representatives of the Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) and other community user groups to ensure that they were fully aware of the various recreational assets on their property.

These assets include extensive trails for hiking and mountain biking, but also numerous rock climbing walls. Since then, the developer has made significant changes to the development plan to maintain access and protect those recreational assets. These changes include the proposed large land donation to the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, the city park areas, and access trails.

Outdoor recreation is a vital component for a healthy community and the proposed development is a big win in that respect. PACA is happy to have been included and heard in this planning.

Chris Harp

on behalf of the Penticton and Area Cycling Association