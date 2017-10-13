LETTER: Religious protection needed

Religious discrimination has been recognized as a concern across the country

Dear Editor:

Thank you Dan Albas for your hard work in representing our riding. I am writing to you about Bill C-51.

I am very concerned that Clause 14 of Bill C-51 will delete section 176 of the Criminal Code. Section 176 provided specific protection for clergy and individuals to participate in religious services without interference or disruption.

I understand that Bill C-51 is intended to update the Criminal Code, but the protection in Section 176 isn’t unconstitutional, redundant or out-of-date.

It is important to maintain protection for the free expression of faith in Canada. Religious discrimination has been recognized as a concern across the country.

At a time when hate crimes against communities in Canada are on the rise, please don’t take away specific protection for worshippers and places of worship.

Please change clause 14 of Bill C-51 and keep section 176 in the Criminal Code.

Bob and Irene Carter

Summerland