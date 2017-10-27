LETTER: Qualicum Beach bus service: use it or lose it

I live in Eaglecrest and have taken our local Eaglecrest and Qualicum Beach bus routes. We need to use the bus to shop locally or go to the beach. It would also be a way to visit a friend.

I live in Eaglecrest and have taken our local Eaglecrest and Qualicum Beach bus routes. We need to use the bus to shop locally or go to the beach. It would also be a way to visit a friend.

In order to keep this service running, we need to use it. We may have driver’s licences now, but if we age and plan to stay in our homes we may be glad to have local bus service.

I have heard some complaints about people not wanting the bus on their roads, and some bus stops have been moved. I would like to remind those few people that they own their property to the property line, not to the road.

Barbara Read

Qualicum Beach