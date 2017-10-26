LETTER: Preserve beauty, trees of Qualicum Beach

We are grateful to Qualicum Beach Town Council for establishing the Uptown Tree Management Plan to prevent further destruction of trees on First Avenue, in the hope that First might approach the beauty of Second Avenue.

We are grateful to Qualicum Beach Town Council for establishing the Uptown Tree Management Plan to prevent further destruction of trees on First Avenue, in the hope that First might approach the beauty of Second Avenue.

We hope the Qualicum Beach Environmental Committee will create a tree bylaw to prevent developers destroying our green canopy.

If the environmental committee is dormant — apparently it met only once in the last six months — we hope more concerned citizens be appointed to preserve the beauty of Qualicum Beach.

Cecil Bosher

Qualicum Beach