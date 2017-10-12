LETTER: Parking at Shady Rest a problem

It never ceases to amaze me how Qualicum Beach's chief bylaw officer has the time to run around with his pooper scooper and ticket book and enforce the pet bylaw but is unable to find the time to deal with enforcing the parking issue in front of the Shady Rest (3109 Island Hwy. W).

It never ceases to amaze me how Qualicum Beach’s chief bylaw officer has the time to run around with his pooper scooper and ticket book and enforce the pet bylaw but is unable to find the time to deal with enforcing the parking issue in front of the Shady Rest (3109 Island Hwy. W).

I contacted Mr. Marshall two months ago explaining to him about the non-existent parking enforcement by the city or the RCMP in front of the Shady Rest. There are “NO Parking” signs posted from one end of the building all the way down past the other end to the entrance of the lower parking lot. Vehicles are constantly parked in the no parking area, making it unsafe for people to walk along the highway or try to cross the road to the upper lot. It’s almost impossible to see the traffic coming in either direction on the Island Highway because of the parked vehicles blocking the view. You pretty much have to walk out inches from the highway to see any oncoming traffic. This is not a good situation for anyone, especially for all the seniors that are not so steady footed that frequent the establishment in the area.

His response to me was “there is an issue with the existing signage.” He goes on to mention that the signage would not stand up to a legal challenge.

So now with the days getting darker out earlier, it’s just a matter of time before someone gets hurt trying to see past all the illegally parked vehicles for any traffic coming before they cross the road.

But maybe if I go take my two dogs for a walk along there and let them poop and not pick it up, something might happen.

Edwin Bruce

Qualicum Beach