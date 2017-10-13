Letter: Outreach programs need support

We need to continue raising funds for the ongoing support of these outreach programs

St. Saviour’s Church offers a number of community outreach programs, mainly centred in and around our church hall.

Such programs include the Free Store (for receiving, sorting, storage and disbursement of bedding towels, clothing, warm outerwear, boots, shoes etc.); monthly community dinners for low income families; income tax preparation for low income folks; shut in teas; community health nurse and the annual Cover with Kindness campaign organized by Greg Litwin. All these programs depend on our hall.

Alas, the poor lighting in the hall finally quit and we need to replace those lights with more modern (and safer) lights. And we need to continue raising funds for the ongoing support of these outreach programs.

Our first annual fundraising dinner with live and silent auctions will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. to support these programs.

We invite you to attend this dinner and auctions. The $25 tickets can be purchased from St. Saviour’s Church office, 150 Orchard Ave. in Penticton, Tuesday through Friday mornings. Alternately, order from the church office 250-492-4325. Tickets can be delivered if you wish. Tables of nine may be reserved.

Marcia Dean

Summerland