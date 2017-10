This is a message tip to Observer reporter Martha Wickett:

A pair of salmon puppets are carried during a parade of the Wild Salmon Caravan in Chase on Oct. 12. For more from the event, see page A22. -Image credit: Rick Koch photo

Your recent article about the Salmon Caravan provides hope and a more honest real, loving opinion article than the “biased crap” Tom Fletcher spews in his opinions.

I really wonder why Black Press gives this columnist space to say what he often says and why the Observer does the same?

We need more honest reasons to be optimistic about our future, the caravan organizers are valued people to say the least.

Thanks for your article.

Ron Gray