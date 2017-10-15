LETTER: Not just roundabout etiquette needed on West Shore Parkway

Re: Brushing up on roundabout etiquette (Our View, Oct. 6)

In addition to brushing up on roundabout etiquette drivers need to brush up on driving at the speed limit and stopping for pedestrians when they are in a crosswalk.

The majority of drivers I have observed are exceeding the 40 km/h speed limit by significant amounts. This is particularly alarming considering there are streets where residents turning onto West Shore Parkway have to deal with visibility issues. The road curves near the park and changes in elevation after exiting the roundabout and makes it dangerous to pull out when vehicles are exceeding the speed limit by 20 km/h or more.

Failure to slow down and stop when pedestrians are in the crosswalk is not uncommon, particularly near the roundabout. West Shore Parkway was built to make commuting to Highway 1 and Langford easier for drivers. It runs through residential neighbourhoods and through a park where children play. It isn’t a freeway for drivers and logging trucks to speed through, ignoring speed limits and pedestrians.

Bonnie Knight

Langford