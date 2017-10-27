Letter: Mirror Image room needs help

Mirror Image Room provides a very important service to these people going through cancer treatment

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and much has been written about prevention, research, signs to look for as well as supporting survivors.

Treatment and the side-effects are also part of the process leading to “being a survivor.” One very important side-effect in some patients is hair loss, which to women can be devastating.

The Mirror Image Room provides a very important service to these ladies by offering free wigs and turbans as well as other head coverings. This allows those going through treatment relief from stress and adds to their dignity and self-esteem at such a difficult time.

The Mirror Image Room is operated by volunteers, the wigs are donated as is our space in Dr. Cooper’s Chiropractic Building at 3373 Skaha Lake Rd. The turbans are sewn by Brenda Thompson and Nancy Fletcher provides styling services free of charge. Survivorship has been a generous donor in the past to help us purchase fabric and shampoo as well as wig caps.

However we do not have a sponsor to help us on a continuous basis and must rely on the community for donations.

At present we require fabric, especially soft, light, stretchy fabric such as dancers use. Our wig inventory is dwindling and we would very much appreciate the return of wigs to our office once treatment is completed. Although some may go to thrift shops and be used for Halloween costumes, we can certainly reuse them as they are a very costly item.

We would also appreciate the donation of a professional design for a rack card that we can use in the oncology department and on business cards.

For further information or appointments for the Mirror Image Room, please call Evelyn at 250-770-0417 or email aemark@shaw.ca. Appointments are available Tuesday to Friday by arrangement with a volunteer.

Evelyn Markin

Co-ordinator of the Mirror Image Room