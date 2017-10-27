LETTER: Metro Vancouver mayors should care about Massey Tunnel replacement

Bob Orrick of Ladner questions why mayors seem to prioritize replacing the Pattullo Bridge

It seems a bit odd that the Metro Vancouver mayors are looking for a hefty bit of the proposed provincial carbon tax increase to be dedicated to funding transit and transportation projects in the region, with the Pattullo Bridge replacement high on their list.

Yet that same group cannot see the need to fund a bridge to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel.

According to provincial data, both crossings carry on average 80,000 vehicles on a daily basis, but for those mayors north of the Fraser River the Massey Tunnel does not exist.

Bob Orrick, Ladner