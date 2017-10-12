LETTER: Mayor not solely to blame for police chiefâ€™s contract

Like many Saanich taxpayers who have expressed their opinions in the Saanich News, I was offended by the decision surrounding the retirement and immediate rehiring of our police chief in extraordinary circumstances.

However, it is important to remember that the mayor was not alone in making that decision. No one has mentioned the other members of the Saanich Police Board who are equally responsible for this mistake but who have remained nameless in the ensuing controversy.

All of the flak for their joint decision has been put on the shoulders of Mayor Atwell but he only chairs the board and cannot act alone. The six other board members are only volunteers but they must serve the public interest just like the mayor and be held accountable.

All the information about the composition and activities of the Saanich Police Board (including agendas and meeting minutes) can be found at: http://www.saanichpolice.ca/index.php/about-us/saanich-police-board.

Bill Williamson

Saanich