LETTER: Look to Granville Island for ideas

Let's see! What about the fixed income seniors who walk their dogs every day and rely on the park for some social interaction? The minimum wage workers who entertain their kids at the playground? Will the affluent guests of the Beach Club have to pay to wander the boardwalk?

Let’s see! What about the fixed income seniors who walk their dogs every day and rely on the park for some social interaction? The minimum wage workers who entertain their kids at the playground? Will the affluent guests of the Beach Club have to pay to wander the boardwalk?

I don’t believe I should be charged to walk on the beach; it belongs to all Canadians.

They tried charging at Rathtrevor beach, but it didn’t last long.

How much money do tourists leave behind at grocery stores, liquor stores, hotels and campgrounds? All these services are provided by employed locals and let’s not forget the estimates of how much the city is going to increase in size. Yes it would be great to entice restauranteurs, market stalls and watersports companies. We could get many useful ideas from Granville Island.

Hilary Bedigan

Parksville