LETTER: Local doctor refutes recent letter regarding state of The Views

Dear Editor,

Re: Hunt for History, Glacier View Lodge and Ms. Laurel Rousseau’s Letter to the Editor in response to it.

I would like to commend Ms. Judy Hagen for her article on the history of Glacier View Lodge.

I would also like to correct some statements in Ms. Rousseau’s letter.

The article said, “The future of the Views is in the hands of the community.” This is certainly true, as no not-for- profit enterprise, such as Providence Health Care which oversees it, could possibly function without the support of the local community.

While it is true to say that the residents living in The Views would require a transfer to receive MAiD, it could equally be pointed out that 117 vulnerable residents are free to live out their lives without fear that they will be subject to subtle coercion to hasten their end, or to misunderstanding of a lament such as,”This is so tough. I’ll be glad when it’s over.” when facing the challenges that life sends. In the Views such comments would suggest the need for more support of that individual and meticulous attention to symptom control.

With regard to her other comments, it is simply not true to state that the needs of gay and transgender individuals would not be addressed with respect and dignity. Providence facilities provide the treatment and medication ordered by its doctors.

e.g. St. Paul’s Hospital became a Centre of Excellence in AIDS Care and Research due to its personalized care of people of every sexual orientation.

I hope that our community will continue to give the needed support to both facilities which serve their residents so well.

Dr. Margaret C. Keresztesi

Comox