LETTER: Itâ€™s too easy for companies to sue under NAFTA rules

To the Editor,

Unknown to most Canadians, Lone Pine Resources Inc. is suing the Canadian government for $118 million because Quebec refuses to let it frack in and around the St. Lawrence Seaway.

They aren’t the only one. Currently there are eight corporations involved in such arbitration. Canada is, in fact, the most sued country in the global north because of NAFTA’s Chapter 11 Investor State Dispute Settlement rules (ISDS). Most corporations sue us over our environmental regulations.

This is a huge story but Canadians are not being informed about it.

It’s time to toss ISDS in the trash-bin of history.

Michael Mallin,

Port Alberni