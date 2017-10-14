LETTER: Humpback rail crossing should be left open

Re: Final section of West Shore Parkway opens Wednesday (Gazette, Oct. 4)

With the good news that West Shore Parkway has opened, comes the bad news that the Humpback rail crossing will be closed.

Anyone in Langford knows that when (not if) the Malahat is closed (11 times by crashes alone in 2016) the Trans-Canada Highway and all associated Langford feeders – ie. Leigh Road and now West Shore Parkway – will become clogged and impassable. Unfortunately for the residents living in Langford Meadows, the closing of the Humpback rail crossing takes away the only alternative and emergency route in and out of their neighbourhood, when the Trans-Canada Highway and Malahat gets clogged or closed.

It is not readily apparent why the Island Corridor Foundation requires the Humpback rail crossing closure – are trains about to start running? I respectively ask that the Island Corridor Foundation keep the Humpback rail crossing open, especially in light of the resumption of routine Malahat construction closures.

Jeff Byam

Langford