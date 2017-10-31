Letter: Help is available for caregivers of people living with dementia

Editor: The Alzheimer Society of B.C. appreciated the inclusion of the letter, 'Ensure your senior loved one is getting the care they require' in the Oct. 19 edition of the Langley Times and the continued media attention given to issues affecting people living with dementia and the people who support them.

Across the province, many health care providers provide exemplary care to people living with dementia; unfortunately, this story highlights the ways that we need to continue to raise the standards.

The letter on Oct. 19 helps to illustrate the importance of integrated care for people living with dementia. The Alzheimer Society of B.C. advocates for a person-centred approach to care, where the person living with dementia is treated with dignity, compassion and respect.

We can all speak out about the challenges facing people with dementia and move toward a world where people living with dementia receive the best quality care possible. this won’t be easy. It will take time, but we can get there together and stories like this demonstrate why we must.

Through First Link dementia support, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. provides support and education at any stage throughout the journey and aims to also provide tips for advocating in care situations. Speaking Up About Dementia: A Simple Guide to Raising Your Voice is a print resource that aims to inform and equip people with tools to make a difference in their communities.

Families in Langley who are concerned about dementia can call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

Sara Wagner

Manager, Regional Services (Fraser Region)

Alzheimer Society of B.C.

