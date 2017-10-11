Letter: Heartfelt thank you

Thank you for all the loving care and attention you gave to our dad

Heartfelt thank you

A very heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Westview Place North and South for all the loving care and attention they gave to our dad, Jack Harlock.

He was always treated with respect, kindness and love during his time there. The staff also extended that same care to his daughters, particularly in his last week. He was never treated as a ‘patient’ but as a man, which was greatly appreciated.

When you are thinking of making charitable donations, please consider Westview Place as there are angels working there.

Julie Laughton and family and Trudy Mervyn and family

Penticton