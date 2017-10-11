Letter: Gun control

It is difficult to grasp why a country as far advanced as the United States is so far out of step

Gun control

It is very difficult to grasp why a country as far advanced as the United States is so far out of step with most of the civilized world when dealing with such common sense issues as heath care and gun regulation.

Take gun control. Sound practical judgment would suggest that the annual slaughter of countless Americans due to the archaic second amendment would merit gun controls at least equivalent to what we have here in Canada.

A comprehensive examination of who is in control down there would suggest that the National Rifle Association is running things, definitely not the White House.

Paul Crossley

Penticton