LETTER: Five-storey Shelbourne development gives rise to concerns

I am writing regarding the article in the Oct. 11 Saanich News by Wolfgang Depner, Project will bring rental units to Shelbourne. A public hearing was held and approved in principle for a five-storey condominium development on Shelbourne Street.

I am writing regarding the article in the Oct. 11 Saanich News by Wolfgang Depner, Project will bring rental units to Shelbourne. A public hearing was held and approved in principle for a five-storey condominium development on Shelbourne Street.

Privacy for single family homeowners and increased traffic have been ongoing concerns for current residents. Residents on Morningside Place and Morningside Close have met with Harold Stanley (Saanich area planner) and kept in communication, since December 2012, regarding the need for developments not to exceed four storeys and concerns regarding increased traffic.

Our voice was heard as the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan stipulates that four storeys is the maximum height for that particular part of Shelbourne. See attached Feltham Village plan. Perhaps Coun. Colin Plant should actually read the action plan and not state that concerned residents should have come forward sooner because indeed we did.

In addition, these developments along Shelbourne will increase traffic on an already busy and main thoroughfare in Victoria, yet the street will be reduced to two and three lanes of traffic. Heavy traffic and increased idling will mean more noise for residents and increased pollution.

Council needs to seriously reconsider their decision and make an informed decision based on the research done to formulate the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan. And Coun. Plant needs to take the time to have his facts straight before commenting.

Sue Burrows

Saanich