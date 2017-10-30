LETTER: Environmentalists taken to task

Editor, The Times:

I have a little concern about the environmentalists.

For example, why are they so concerned about the Kinder Morgan pipeline? It is only common sense as to the advantages of pipelines over trucks.

Can you imagine all the accidents over the Coquihalla in the winter if trucks were hauling over there in the heavy snow periods? It would be disastrous.

Can you imagine the environmental disaster if it was on railway and they went into the Fraser River in the canyon or elsewhere? Disastrous.

Rather than trying to stop such improvements, maybe environmentalists should form a committee from their members of open minds, express their concerns and quit being so tunnel focused.

Another thing that concerns me is the stupid concerns about the new dam being built for BC Hydro’s Site C dam. On one hand, environmentalists are concerned about improving hydro improvements. And yet they are talking about banning automobiles and just having electric vehicles.

Well, where is the extra power coming from if there is no improvements? Do you think that charging millions of cars will not use any more power? Get your head out of the sand and rather than prevent things of importance, try and work together and make these things more environmentally safe.

If there are only electric cars, there will be no travelling in some of the parks, such as Wells Gray Park, because there is no power.

Of course you could take a power plant with you. On second thought, that will necessitate a rise of a fuel source to operate it, and it seems to me that is what you don’t want.

Seems to me that everything that is proposed in this world is opposed by people who don’t seem to care about the impact to the country. Maybe they should stop and think before you object.

John Pearce,

Clearwater