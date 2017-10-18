Letter: Entry to U.S. should come with a warning

Editor: I feel much as Lexxie Gardner described in the letter entitled, "How many more people need to die?"(the Times, Oct. 11)

It is a valid question. Valid because Americans are not just shooting Americans, but any ‘body’ will do, as the Las Vegas episode proved repeatedly. Among the dead and injured – some severely – were many Canadians and other visitors.

Obviously, Canada and Canadians cannot make or pass laws in the United States, but perhaps it is time for Canadians to realize that trips south of the border for entertainment, holiday or simply to go shopping are not necessarily without calamitous outcome.

Any one of us could be caught up in the horrific physiologically and psychologically damaging fallout that pervades American society these days in the name of ‘guns’ – all guns. Yet, that remains their choice.

Canadians must preserve and protect themselves and that may include curtailing visits to the United States.

Interestingly, President Trump has demanded renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is presently underway. Protecting Canadians could possibly be embroiled among the negations proposing that mandatory language be posted at all United States points of entry clearly, boldly and in a concise fashion stating categorically that: “Entry into the Unites States poses significant risk of gunshot injury. Consider your decision to proceed.”

A touch overstated, perhaps, but the point is inarguable and undeniable. Americans must do something about there society and its growing penchant for murderous rampages.

A new appalling record was set in Las Vegas.

How long will it be before some other ‘gun owner’ heads out the door to have his name inserted atop this despicable list for killing the highest number of people during their rampage?

We all know it will happen; particularly if nothing is done to prevent it. Who will be among the next batch of victims? You? Your friend? Your relative?

With respect to those injured in the latest Nevada shooting who have or are amassing burdensome medical bills, the State of Nevada Victims of Crime Fund may help. I have included its web address here for those who wish to disseminate it further.

Canadians, Americans, no person whatsoever should be financially decimated because a shooting event in the United States happened again.

Stephen Ross,

Murrayville