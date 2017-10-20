Letter: Easy to do nothing

Did you know that the alternate approval process, the city is using to get the city boundaries expanded, is not a secret ballot?

It is also not a numbered ballot system. No independent company is handling the count, a city employee is handling the process. You must hand your form into city hall and, to my knowledge, you will not get any kind of a receipt. City hall is open during the hours most people work.

We have here a huge question of trust and a lack of privacy protection. It’s legal for the city to use this process, but is it ethical or wise in Penticton’s present political climate?

Whether this is a good deal or bad, the city is selling the good stuff and telling us nothing of the down side. There are far too many questions left unanswered on costs, urban sprawl, parking lot placement or actual need. A good plan will stand up to close scrutiny, if it can’t then it should not go forward at all.

We are told the development will contribute $500,000 to $700,000 in property tax each year. That is not enough money to “revitalize” 300 block Main Street, much less pay for the wear and tear on roads, schools, medical services, fire, police, etc. We will need more firefighters and police — increased costs?

In the council report of Sept. 19 there is mention of amending the development procedures and fees and charges bylaws to accommodate the boundary extension process. Will the city lower those costs/fees to the developer?

I have learned that the developer is willing to pay for the election process. Both the developer and the city are willing to use this process because it is a sure way of getting the approval they want.

Without 2,681 votes or more this will pass. It is extremely easy to do nothing. Doing nothing guarantees the deal goes through.

Lynn Crassweller

Penticton