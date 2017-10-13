Letter: Earth is in dire straits

Mankind is failing miserably to spend his way out of all the terrible mistakes he has made

Earth is in dire straits

I have come to the conclusion that mankind is the most peculiar of all living things on planet Earth.

Man relies on the almighty mighty buck for practically every thing he touches, failing miserably to spend his way out of all the terrible mistakes he has made. Global warming facing man has, and is, screwing up the environment and the almighty buck fails to come up with an airborne cooling pill to drop the temperature.

Man continues to kill off the animal kingdom and sea life, and is so dumb has managed to pollute the very air we breathe as humans travel the road with no return. I believe one day the idiot will get what he doesn’t want and that is the biggest bang for the almighty buck as he succeeds in the termination of planet earth.

Cleaning up our shared home (wishful thinking) instead of pulverizing her with bombs and machinery of war should top the bucket list, as man has never had a break for total peace since time began.

It’s time to quit squandering billions of bucks on voyages. with a pipe dream of discovering a new home far out in space, when the one we live in is in dire straits. Money and wallpaper will not cover the hole in the ozone layer, never make enough ice cubes to refreeze the meltdown, or replenish what man has destroyed in the animal kingdom and all that live in the sea.

Sour grapes or the truth? What do you think?

The above is my humble opinion that has no reverse, as the future becomes much easier to predict as time goes by.

Tom Isherwood

Olalla