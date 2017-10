Mr. Dustin Hamilton states that he would "Yeah, totally, I'll turn it down, but you can't fix something when you don't know what's wrong." (Saanich News Oct. 18, 'Loud car stereo brings driving prohibiton')

Dustin Hamilton has an 8,000 watt amplifier powered by five car batteries in the back of his PT Cruiser, but he can no longer play it while in Central Saanich. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

It appears that Mr. Hamilton is totally deaf to 17 complaints from the neighbours about the loud stereo assaults, and his attitude to the police warnings was quite defiant. Why is it that he doesn’t have any inkling that there is a problem with his behaviour?

Lucille Ross

Saanich