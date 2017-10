I think we needn't worry about losing farmland to marijuana crops ('Marijuana could cut into B.C. farmland' Saanich News Oct. 4), as most will be grown hydroponically in order to maintain quality control.

A far greater worry regarding the erosion of farmland would be development, as there are calls for “adjustments” to the ALR.

Richard Weatherill

Saanich