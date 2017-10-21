LETTER: Development a poor fit for Cordova Bay

I would like to provide some much needed clarity to the issue in this article. The main reasons the community was against this proposal was two-fold. First was the location chosen for the proposed four-storey building, as it was a contradiction to local area plan. And second, the lack of communication on the developers part with the community. If the developer had taken cognizance of the location and style of the existing developments within the community, had taken cognizance of the terms and conditions contained in the LAP and first consulted with the community, there would be no story here.

I would like to provide some much needed clarity to the issue in this article. The main reasons the community was against this proposal was two-fold. First was the location chosen for the proposed four-storey building, as it was a contradiction to local area plan. And second, the lack of communication on the developers part with the community. If the developer had taken cognizance of the location and style of the existing developments within the community, had taken cognizance of the terms and conditions contained in the LAP and first consulted with the community, there would be no story here.

There is the perception by some that we are a bunch of NIMBY’s here in Cordova Bay, that don’t want to see change. Nothing is further from the truth. We have accepted and welcomed change to our community.

One only has to have a closer look here to see there has been significant changes within the community over the years. Sunnymead, Matticks Farm, Sayward Hill and the numerous townhouse developments confirm this fact. Small subdivisions of existing SFD parcels have and continue to occur, providing additional housing to the area. A number of smaller older homes have been razed in favour of newer modern design homes incorporating energy efficiencies and some with additional secondary suites.

Currently the final phase of the Sayward Hill development is underway. To come, is the Aragon/Trio development and the Plaza redevelopment.

We are not opposed to change, but we do oppose development which will have adverse effects on the character of the community.

I am proud to be a part of this community. I am also proud of the people who had the tenacity and commitment to oppose a development proposal that is wrong for this community. Together we wish to proceed forward in a manner that future generations will be proud of, rather than a allow hodge podge of poor design and location choices.

We don’t want them to say “What the heck happened here?”

Having said that, I applaud the developer, he did produce an attractive design, a building which could suit another location within the community quite well. However his failure to communicate with the community and to appreciate the values and concerns of the residents has lead to this result.

I hope he does come back with a more appropriate scaled development, such as a low rise townhouse design. This type of development which has been proven by example, to be a appropriate for this type of location. He is known for quality developments, a successful conclusion at this location may afford future opportunities for what had been proposed in a more suitable location. I hope there is the opportunity here in the future for a story with a happy ending for the developer and the community.

Steve Corner

Saanich