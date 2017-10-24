LETTER: Cut NAFTA and cut our dairy costs

It seems Canada's supply system is in trouble (hoo-ray) with the NAFTA negotiations; let's hope that will end overpaying for milk, cheese, eggs and so on for all of us.

It seems Canada’s supply system is in trouble (hoo-ray) with the NAFTA negotiations; let’s hope that will end overpaying for milk, cheese, eggs and so on for all of us.

A few years ago, the supply system for grains was aborted and look what happened. Now our grain exports are over the top while consumer prices came down substantially.

It might be time to look at the “CFTA” (Canada Free Trade Agreement), as we don’t have free trade in our country. As Trump would say, “Sad.”

Currently there is the “Beer battle” going on, concerning a man who had the audacity to bring some beer and liquor from Quebec to New Brunswick and was fined $292.50 for doing so. That case, which I supported by donations to the Canadian Constitution Foundation, is currently before the New Brunswick high court.

We could save ourselves a few billion dollars a year by getting rid of all the silly and unnecessary provincial rules and regulations… we all know a number of them.

Pieter de Reuver

Parksville