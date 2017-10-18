Letter: Criminals treated differently depending on skin colour

Editor: Our society needs to reflect on the way we talk about people. A person who has committed a crime is a criminal. The unfortunate incident that happened in Las Vegas was absolutely devastating and unacceptable.

Editor: Our society needs to reflect on the way we talk about people. A person who has committed a crime is a criminal. The unfortunate incident that happened in Las Vegas was absolutely devastating and unacceptable.

Why is it that an individual that killed over 50 people has not been talked about as a criminal?

Why is it that only his mental health, his wealth, and house are what is being talked about?

One British article’s title reads: “Who is Stephen Paddock? Multimillionaire Las Vegas shooter, 64, was a hunting enthusiast, licensed pilot and gambler with no criminal record who owned a $400,000 home in Nevada retirement community.”

Another title in the same publication reads: “The moment America clutched a killer to its breast: Terrorist wife pictured as she presented herself at immigration in the country she hated — 16 months before she and husband gunned down 14.”

Stephen Paddock killed over 50 people, but it is not mentioned once in the title how many people he killed or what he should be labeled as.

In the other article, it clearly mentions and labels her as a terrorist and killer. When a Caucasian person commits a crime they clearly aren’t talked about negatively, what’s talked about is their personal life.

When a person of colour commits a crime they’re portrayed so negatively. Why is that? Could it be the colour of their skin? Clearly, Paddock killed more than the terrorist wife. It’s not just this article I could provide as an example.

This happens all the time. Overall, the colour of a human’s skin shouldn’t be how we give people labels. Not all Muslims are terrorists, as well to be defined as a Muslim is absolutely not an insult.

Our society needs to change its perspectives. If someone has done something wrong, treat them as you would anyone else who commits a crime.

Sukhi Saran,

Aldergrove Community

Secondary School