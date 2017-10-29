LETTER : Comox Valley community shows its Pride with rainbow crosswalk

Dear editor,

Re: Courtenay council approves Pride crosswalk, Oct. 5 Record.

I am very happy to see this. As the founder of New Westminster Pride Society with 100 per cent support from council and mayor in 2010 I was happy and gratified that they placed a rainbow crosswalk on New West’s most iconic street (Columbia Street) with absolutely no request from the society, showing their support and recognizing the need to show diversity without pressure. My husband and I recently move to Royston and are new members of Comox Valley Pride and will be active in its positive endeavours. It is too bad the mayor doesn’t have the strength and commitment to the gay community that mayors and councils across our great country and our province are demonstrating. I am miffed that he did not support the request but happy it was passed. Perhaps we need a more progressive and understanding mayor. As an aside if your group wants something significant as well, go for it and I wish you well.

Vance McFadyen,

Royston