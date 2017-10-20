LETTER: Collaboration can beat doctor crunch

Since arriving in Parksville Qualicum Beach 30 years ago, I have been impressed by the willingness and potential we all have for helping others in our community.

I have also watched and been amazed by the flourishing and growth of “helping” community organizations such as SOS, Forward House and Oceanside Hospice.

I firmly believe that this community can rise to the challenge of supporting primary care in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

If we can create a sustainable, collaborative, team-based, “health care learning and improving” culture for community-based primary care, I have no doubt that we will have little difficulty attracting physicians, primary care nurses, and nurse practitioners in the future.

Dr. Rick Henderson

Nanoose Bay