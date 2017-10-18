Letter: Class of 67 celebrate 50-year reunion

The class of 1967 celebrated their 50-year reunion on Oct. 6 to 7 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Festivities began Friday evening with a wine and cheese reception and a short rock n’ roll dance session with Crosstown Bus. Three members of the band, Brian Anderson, Jeff Boyne and Rick Gannon were 1967 classmates who had a band, The Mark IV, when we were attending school.

Saturday morning, we hosted a coffee party at the hotel, inviting former teachers to join us, including — Miss Janet Brouwer, Miss Grey (Irene Ray), Mrs. Bobbie Morley. All teachers from O’Connell Elementary School. Also attending was Bill Bobbitt, one of our teachers at Penticton Secondary School. Other guests included Verla McClynch (Andrews) and Dorothy Van Steinberg (both secretaries in the school office). Delores (Causier) Troyer of Victoria, a former figure skating coach with Glengarry FSC joined us, catching up with former skating club members. Linn (Hendry) Rothstein and Peggy (Palmer) Kilcawley attended from England and Terry Wood and his wife came from Albany, Ore.

The dinner buffet and dance took place on Saturday with Bruce Johnson as emcee. Crosstown Bus played a couple of sets, filling the dance floor.

Almost half of the class of over 220 graduates attended the weekend celebration. Many old friendships were renewed and new friendships established.

Gail Thomas

Co-chair reunion committee