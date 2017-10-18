LETTER: City almost gone to the dogs

Bittersweet return to City of Duncan

On Sunday my husband and I took an hour to stroll through the lovely trail at the back of Centennial Park. We came across a volunteer picking up needles. I thanked him for his time and he seemed surprised to hear it. I don’t believe we give these wonderful people enough thanks for the thankless jobs they give their time to so that the rest of us can enjoy the natural beauty without the disgusting garbage.

I have now been home for just over a year after a 25-year hiatus away. It is a bittersweet return. I was so looking forward to finally being able to come home, but this is not the home I left. I guess it’s a sign of the times and certainly Duncan could not be excluded, but I am disappointed in what I’ve seen even while being delighted with other things that have taken place here.

When I left, there was no such thing as “tent cities”. I witnesses the horrendous ordeal at our lovely Charles Hoey Park, where a dozen tents had been set up, and their eventual demise, leaving the park in a sad and deplorable state. Fortunately (a definite pro), the wonderful parks workers from city hall got on the job immediately and beautified things once more. My hat is off to those who work so hard with the diligent maintenance to try and keep our city looking beautiful. They are immediately on the spot to paint over graffiti in the public washrooms, plant, put up, and water the gorgeous flower baskets we have in the summer, pressure-wash the sidewalks, paint fresh lines, and clean the streets. They spend days putting up the beautiful decorations at Christmas and do their very best every single day to keep our city looking in top form for all of the tourists who come to take pictures and for those of us who live here.

On the downside, I have also seen things that were not here when I left — people sleeping in doorways, ATM lobbies, and on benches; people approaching me for money on the streets; people ensconced on the boulevards at the highway sitting holding out hats for money; sharps boxes in our parks; people pulling U-turns in the middle of the street or in the intersections; walking with dogs without a leash.

I love the idea of the Farmer’s Market, but it seems more like a dog show. I don’t dislike dogs, but I have to wonder how many people don’t come to the market because of all the dogs they have to encounter. Some people are allergic ( I know it’s outside!) and some people are terrified of dogs. If they aren’t allowed to be in grocery stores or restaurants because of the food, why are they allowed to be in a place that’s full of food-related products? I was pleased to see they weren’t allowed at the fairgrounds. Do the owners really think the dogs themselves enjoy being there? Especially on days when it’s cold and raining or stinking hot. They don’t have a say in the matter, but I bet if you asked most of them, they would be happier to stay at home. What is the need to parade them at an outdoor activity that’s crowded and noisy? Is it really for their enjoyment or just yours? (I’m sure I will get feedback from this — glad I’m not on Facebook!) I know this is not everyone’s opinion, but it’s mine and I’m entitled to it.

I’m still surprised at the amount of sheer disregard for the city bylaws. We live in the downtown core and people have said you have to be prepared to live with the noise of the city. Well, yes I am, but regular city noise is traffic and garbage pickup and street cleaning, delivery trucks to businesses and the day-to-day life of a downtown core. I don’t believe city noise actually encompasses barking dogs. In fact, if you check the bylaws, this is classified as “nuisance noise” and is not supposed to be tolerated. You can actually be fined. If it’s “nuisance noise”, does that automatically not follow in the same vein as city noise? If you can be fined for it, I don’t think it qualifies as city noise anymore. When you have to listen to someone playing their music loudly or revving and gunning motorcycles and cars, does this not annoy you? Why then is it OK to be subjected to barking dogs?

I don’t ever remember people being allowed to bring their dogs to work. Now I see them in the barber shop, in the dentist office, walking through Canadian Tire, and many other places that have made themselves “dog friendly”. We have pets, but their place is at home where they are safer and, I’m sure, happier with their beds, food, water, toys, and peace and quiet.

It’s really sad that our world has come to this place where drugs and homelessness are such a part of our everyday lives. I am sorry for people who have lost their homes, lots of times just because of the economy. But for the grace of God….I feel for those who have been caught up in the drug scene, also sometimes through no fault of their own. But people, there are choices in life. It is what you make of it. If you seek help you can often find it. If you choose to be helped, you can often remedy your situation. If this makes me too naive well, pardon me.

On the upside, I am thrilled with the beautification of the downtown core. I often used to do virtual tours of Duncan while I was away and homesick. Several years ago, when I first started to do the tours, I would go down Station Street and be shocked at the dreary colourless street — no people, no cars, no trees, no flowers — just grey blankness. It’s lovely to stroll through downtown in the evening now when the weather is nice (despite the doorway sleeping and hands out for money) and see the little trees lit up with twinkling tights and the cute little stores with such a variety of products. I’m really pleased that the city has stepped up to bring people back to the old downtown that I have loved for so many years. I miss Eaton’s, but time marches on. It’s wonderful to see the diversity and imagination of the shop owners who, I believe, have given the downtown core much needed personality. Hats off to you as well!

So, in light of the past Thanksgiving weekend, thank you to all the volunteers who are trying their best to keep Duncan safe and clean, thank you to the public works and parks departments who make it their mission to keep Duncan beautiful, thank you to the commissionaires who try every day to remind people of the laws of the city, and thank you to the mayors and councillors who continue to strive for the betterment of our city and municipality as a whole. You will never please all of the people all of the time, but there are those of us who applaud your efforts.

Danette Schutte

Duncan