I found it absolutely disgusting that Chrissy Brett’s tent city caravan chose the cenotaph site to raise awareness of their self-imposed plight. The people who are honoured at the site are the reason she and her travelling caravan are able to pull off this ill-advised publicity stunt without fear of reprisal in any way. The only awareness being raised here is that of her own ignorance and disrespect.

D. Parker

Oak Bay