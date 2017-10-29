LETTER: A list of whatâ€™s wrong with the Site C Dam

Dear editor,

Here are a few reasons why I believe the Site C Dam is an unneeded, wasteful, destructive project:

1. We do need the food grown on the 7,500 acres of first class farmland that would be lost.

2. We do not need the huge cost to ratepayers for years and years to cover the huge cost with the possible overrun being $14 billion.

3. We do not need the extra generated power as demand has remained flat over the last 16 years despite increased population.

4. We do want to see many more jobs created than the false claim of 2,500. The manufacture and installation of green sustainable energy would be a far better option.

5. We do need to honour the rights of Indigenous people for them to continue cultural practices and to not submerge their ancient burial grounds in a 83 km long reservoir.

6. We do not want to be responsible for evicting long-time farming families from their homes and livelihoods.

7. We do not want the beauty of the Peace River Valley to be destroyed and not have the use for recreational purposes.

8. We do nor want to lose the important wildlife that inhabit the area such as: moose, deer, fisher, bull trout and Arctic grayling.

BC Hydro has lied about many important issues to keep the truth from us as it affects us all. Let us stop the destruction and move on to better choices.

Marilyn McClelland

Fanny Bay