LETTER: A lack of judgement and unprofessionalism

I am writing in response to your front page article re: Qualicum Beach's Councillor Neil Horner and his lack of judgment and unprofessionalism which is not the first time he has embarrassed the town, staff and fellow councillors.

Hopefully it will be his last as he should do the honourable thing and resign or be forced to leave by the powers that be.

I happened to be in attendance at the council meeting in question and listened to what I thought had to be a rerun of Laugh In as his bizarre account of his actions morphed into the Gong Show.

This incident has developed legs and has become a national news story. Surely the town deserves better than to be represented in such a degrading manner.

Fox McKinley

Qualicum Beach