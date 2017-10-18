Legion raises $3,000 for cenotaph

Editor ,The Times:
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 259 held a very successful Surf and Turf dinner.
This was our first major fundraising event to raise money for a new cenotaph in Reg Small Park.
The 80 tickets for the steak and lobster dinner were very quickly sold out.
Net profit was approximately $3,000 and comprised of ticket sales, bar sales, donations and silent auction proceeds.
To those who purchased tickets, thanks for your support.
Any businesses and individuals who would like to contribute to this worthy cause, please make your cheque payable to RCL Br. 259 – Cenotaph Fund and drop it off at the Clearwater Times office.
We will be holding further events, so please stay tuned.
Thanks again for your support.
Calvin Lutz, president
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 259