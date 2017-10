I read with amusement the letter from Barry Novak asking how 150 cubic kilometres of burned oil could affect a combined five billion cubic kilometres of ocean and atmosphere.

The answer is fumes, my dear sir — fumes.

Please learn and understand that global warming is not the issue, climate change is the issue.

You cannot have failed to notice the hurricanes in the U.S., and I hope you enjoyed the blizzards that we experienced in Vernon during the winter of 2016/2017.

Michael Overy

Vernon