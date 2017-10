Editor:

Re: Story called ‘Rustad: tolls a ‘huge slap in the face” published in the Lakes District News‘ Sept. 27 issue.

I wonder if Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad was just as outraged when his boy Gordon Campbell took the tolls off the Coquihalla Highway, eliminating over $50 million in annual revenue that could have been used for health, education and other underfunded ministries.

Sincerely,

John M. Birk

Kamloops