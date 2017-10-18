Highway barriers

In the Oct. 8 Morning Star, I read how barriers are going to be installed between the north and south bound lanes of Highway 97 from Stickle Road to 48th Avenue.

How nice. I would much prefer to see dividers in the middle of Highway 97 from 43rd Avenue south to 25th Avenue.

Anyone that has driven this stretch knows how frustrating it is to have to stop because the guy in front of you wants to turn left.

In the tourist season, you can sit and wait for three traffic light to change before you get to get moving again.

Mike Bell

Vernon