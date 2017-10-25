HEADLINE: Casting light on this mess

Editor:

Re: City of White Rock defends ‘rumour’ post, Sept. 29.

Ross Buchanan’s discovery of the herbicide glyphosate in White Rock’s water is alarming.

(Editor’s note: City leaders stand by their findings that there is no glyphosate in White Rock water.)

It might be argued that widespread use of glyphosate would make it ubiquitous, but the fact that a sample of GVRD water showed no glyphosate can lead to only one conclusion – 50 to 60 years of pumping carcinogenic and genetically modifying pesticides and herbicides into the aquifer that serves White Rock’s wells, is finally showing up. So now we have to deal with manganese poisoning, arsenic poisoning and God knows how many herbicides and pesticides in our water, not to mention the effects of chlorine and other intentional poisonous additives.

It’s time to stop throwing good money after bad. White Rock council needs to abandon its ridiculous attempt to service a rapidly growing population with water from polluted wells.

All of us should thank Ross Buchanan for his efforts in casting light on this mess.

Paul Griffin, White Rock