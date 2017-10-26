They instructed their administrator to write the school and ask the students not to litter

Garbage can needed in front of school

“Lake Cowichan Mayor Ross Forrest has urged his council colleagues to look at taking more action on addiction and homelessness in Lake Cowichan,” (Lake Cowichan Gazette, Oct. 18). The mayor says that although the new needle pick up program is only dealing with about 20 needles monthly, “if there is any way we can help that process we should.”

One way the town could help is by placing a public garbage can in front of the secondary school.

Throughout the commercial sector, public garbage cans have been placed at regular intervals but here by the school there is none. We live inside the school zone and I’ve been asking for a can to be placed here for three years now. Mayor and council tells me that my request is unwarranted. They instructed their administrator to write the school and ask the students not to litter, but where do the students put their litter if no can is provided?

I’ve personally found needles and used condoms in the playground area of the school and for some years we have had quite a number of drug addicts staying in low-end rental units at the end of town. These unfortunate souls walk by here daily and are usually showing signs of being under the influence of drugs and having mental health issues (constantly talking to themselves, etc.)

As there are garbage cans provided everywhere else along the main street I don’t understand why there is none here in the school zone, especially with this growing needle epidemic. Addicts might not use a garbage can, even if one is provided. But if there is no can provided, for sure the litter and needles will be on ground.

So, Mr. Mayor; please put your money (our tax money) where your mouth is and cough up a public garbage can for the school zone for everyone’s health and safety.

David Work

Lake Cowichan