Thanks for Richard Rolke’s Foothills Park article in the Oct. 8 Morning Star.

This is a perfect piece of property to keep public. It deserves to be a park.

The views showing off Vernon and the lakes down through the Okanagan Valley are outstanding.

There are unique and impressive rock bluffs. This property has one of the last old growth, Douglas fir forests remaining in an urban setting. It is potential habitat for rare and endangered birds, bats and other wildlife.

Please support this area to be protected as a park. It’s a healthy, recreational asset for Okanagan residents and the environment, and an attraction for tourists in Vernon and Silver Star.

Roseanne Van Ee

Vernon