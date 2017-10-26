Fletcherâ€™s rant â€˜a piece of nasty rhetoricâ€™

Dear editor,

The op-ed piece by Tom Fletcher on Oct. 17, slagging those who object to fish feedlots (these are not farms), is a disservice to your community.

Mr. Fletcher neglects to mention that the federal and provincial governments ignored and contested warnings about sea lice, then argued that escaped feedlot salmon would probably not survive, and if they survived probably could not breed. Not a shred of scientific evidence was provided. When they were proved wrong, by legitimate scientists on the first two, they attacked the scientists. The third, the question of breeding, is still open.

As far as foreign funding goes, many Canadians of modest means are contributing to telling the scientific facts about these feedlots. And the trying to force the government to shut them down until the question of the virus PRV is understood. Mr. Fletcher’s piece stands as a piece of nasty rhetoric as opposed to real journalism.

Shame on him, shame on you.

Jack Macki

Parksville