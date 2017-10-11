Feedback: West Kelowna taking on pot dispensaries

Join the conversation: What did you think of West Kelowna cancelling license for pot shops?

The Kelowna Capital News story about West Kelowna cancelling the business license for two area marijuana dispensaries drew criticism from readers on our Facebook page.

Here’s a sampling of a few early comments:

Nathalie Nessie Rancourt:

Doesn’t make any sense. These places have been there for awhile and we are very close to legalization. Why shut them down now? Vote those (councillors) out at the next election.

Tom J Orchard:

Narrow-minded, old school hypocrites. Do not vote for these council members in the next election. Get rid of the old guard.

Sindy Vaughn:

We need are pot dispensers saving lives. All lives matters.

