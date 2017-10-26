Fall beauty reminds us to take a breath

I enjoy letters to the editor and read them faithfully every week, however, like myself, writers are always pretty negative about one subject or another.

I myself have been guilty of this and I know people want to get off their chest opinions on subjects nearest and dearest to them. I have complained about theft from my garden and my lilac tree being cut down by so-called bureaucrats, but all that aside, I recently sat in the rain when my husband and I were returning from Nanaimo and came into town by way of someone’s road. Well, such breathtaking beauty, such a riot of colour — a drive fit for any nature lover.

The golds, reds and different shades of green all made me think all of our complaints and beefs don’t count for a hill of beans, because life is fleeting and time is swift and as any person who has lost a dear one will tell you, live and let live, be at peace with yourself and the world as much as possible, take a deep breath and look around at the beautifull place we call home — Canada and the Cowichan Valley.

Our lilac tree will grow again, maybe not in my lifetime as I’m pretty old, but just think the joy someone will get from it when I am gone. Remember, as Scarlett O’Hara said, “Tomorrow is another day”.

Eileen Robertson

Duncan