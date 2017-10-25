Editor:

After Trudeau approved the Trans Mountain pipeline and Trans Mountain was in the process of acquiring approval from the “Liberal” Energy Board for the Energy East pipeline, the Liberals changed the rules on pipeline construction.

Under the new requirements to obtain approval to construct a pipeline in Canada, not even God would get approval. The change of rules were brought in to mollify the Quebec politicians and their misinformed information on pipelines.

Why Trudeau and the Energy Board let the mayor of one city influence their decision can only be due to that Quebec will not do anything for western Canada. Quebec and Ontario would sooner import oil from non-democratic countries with human right abuses and supporting terrorism.

The Quebec attitude is one of entitlement. Their fiscal management can be compared to a ramshackle outhouse. It’s only when the federal government comes with a roll of Canadian taxpayers money that they sometimes clean their mess.

The Energy East pipeline was an opportunity to bring jobs to all of Canada, including Quebec, and to limit eastern Canada’s dependency on foreign oil.

The Quebec politicians remind me of an ostrich which sticks his head in the sand when they can’t face reality.

Sincerely,

Gary Hemmerling