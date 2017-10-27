EDITORIAL: Fire plan a good first step

The public depends on fire departments to protect assets such as homes and businesses, but also their lives.

The public depends on fire departments to protect assets such as homes and businesses, but also their lives.

With that in mind, the City of Vernon deserves praise for initiating an eight-year strategic plan for fire rescue services.

The plan includes a funded replacement schedule for fire engines, tenders and a ladder truck, a life-cycle replacement plan for self-contained breathing apparatus, ladders, personal protective equipment and the long-term operation of the three fire halls.

Immediate objectives are to replace breathing apparatus in 2017, to contract out dispatch services in 2018, to initiate fire apparatus replacement through purchase of a fire engine in 2018, to initiate hose replacement in 2018, to add four career firefighters in 2019, and to increase paid-per-call and paid-on-call firefighters.

For any of us who own a home, we are familiar with having to replace the roof or plumbing as they age and get into disrepair and the same goes with municipal infrastructure such as fire trucks and hoses.

In terms of staffing, the city can likely make the case that four extra career firefighters are needed in 2019 to provide a quick response to emergencies and to meet safety requirements at a scene. However, firefighters don’t come cheap.

Prior to accepting resumes, it would be beneficial for the city to hold an information meeting that directly provides residents with details about the strategic plan and the costs involved.

But beyond that, the city is doing what it can to ensure that emergency services evolve.