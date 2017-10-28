EDITORIAL: Donâ€™t let boo! become boo-hoo

Let's keep the terrifying confrontations to faux Freddy Kruegers, Jason Voorhees and Donald Trumps this Halloween.

If it seems we get warnings every year about safe driving and awareness at Halloween, it’s because we do. And it’s not just a generic warning.

ICBC confirmed this week that there are 25 per cent more traffic crashes on Oct. 31 compared to other days of the year. That’s every year, based on data from a five-year period from 2011 to 2015.

That is a statistically significant number, when differences of more than three per cent are considered actionable. The warning to motorists contains the usual specifics: do not speed; look each direction at intersections; do not roll through stop signs or lights; and do not pass a slowed or stopped vehicle.

Keep eyes peeled for pedestrians. And partying isn’t limited to the younger crowd on Halloween night. Be wary of potential drunk drivers.

Parents of children have their share of the responsibility, too. Hundreds of youngsters roaming the streets in packs doesn’t translate to a suspension of everyday rules, such as sticking to sidewalks and roadsides, looking all directions before crossing a street and making yourself visible to motorists and other pedestrians.

This week B.C. Children’s Hospital shared a list of tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe: the brighter, the better for costumes; keeping the eyes unobstructed and sizing the costumes to prevent tripping; sticking together in groups – with one or more parents or guardians; checking the treats and tossing out anything doubtful; and keeping in contact.

Let’s not add tragedy to the equation.