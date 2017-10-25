Editorial: Discarded needles the tip of the opioid crisis

Five years ago, most people would have scoffed at the idea of needing a group to pick up needles

Bear Hamilton and his Lake Cowichan group are not trying to be heroes: they just want to help keep local parks and other sites safe by removing needles. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

As little as five years ago, we imagine most people would have scoffed at the idea of needing a special group to pick up discarded needles in the community.

Though the area is not as badly affected as Duncan, which is in the middle of a needle epidemic directly related to the opioid crisis that has killed so many across B.C. in the last several years, it isn’t immune, either.

The provincial statistics for 2017 to date are horrifying. This province has never faced a drug threat like that of fentanyl.

This month the B.C. Coroners Service released figures that show that through the first eight months of 2017 we’ve already surpassed the total number of deaths caused by drug overdoses from the entire year of 2016 in this province. And don’t forget, 2016 was a record bad year.

The suspected number of illicit drug overdose deaths to date is 1,013, up from 2016’s already shocking total of 547.

In August alone there were 113 deaths — a 79 per cent increase from August of 2016.

And officials say 80 per cent of those were due, at least in part, to fentanyl (drugs are usually a mixed cocktail of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin or methamphetamines).

“It’s heartbreaking to see the continued high numbers of deaths throughout the province despite the numerous initiatives and harm-reduction measures in place. This highlights the complexities of drug dependency and illicit drug use, and the importance of a co-ordinated, health-focused approach to this medical issue,” said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe. “We also need people to know that no illicit substance in this province can be considered safe, whether you know your dealer or not. Anyone using an illicit substance must be prepared for an adverse effect and must have someone else present who is willing and able to help.”

When you have a coroner using the word “heartbreaking”, you know things are bad, really, really bad.

But back to the Lake. The Lake Cowichan Sharps program, which will come and pick up any dirty needles that you find (don’t try to dispose of them yourself), had already removed 19 needles by last week. Contact them at 250-732-4100.

We suspect they’re only going to get busier.