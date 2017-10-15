Decisions regarding Abbeyfieldâ€™s future should have been more open

Dear editor,

At a time when rental housing is in critically short supply, closing the seniors’ residence Abbeyfield in Courtenay makes no sense.

The decision to close seems to have been done very quietly with few people in the community knowing that it was contemplated.

Yet it was community contributions, notably those of the Church of St. John the Divine and others, which in large part funded the facility.

Important decisions about Abbeyfield’s future should have been open, with opportunity for public discussion and consultation.

John Purslow,

Denman Island